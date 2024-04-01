Ex-Leeds Rhinos man Aidan Sezer is NRL match-winning hero for Wests Tigers v Parramatta Eels

Former Leeds Rhinos half-back Aidan Sezer was the last-gasp hero for Wests Tigers in a dramatic 17-16 NRL win over Parramatta Eeels today.
By Peter Smith
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sezer, in his third Tigers appearance since joining them from Rhinos in the off-season, landed the winning drop goal 50 seconds from the end of the Easter Monday clash. Eels, who had led by 14 points in the second half, had a chance to snatch victory after that, but Clint Gutherson’s attempt at a two-point drop goal went wide.

Read More
Leeds Rhinos talking points: best defence, year-on-year gains, super subs, Ruan ...

Sezer scored two tries and four goals in 37 games for Rhinos after joining them from Betfred Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 season. He was a substitute for Wests in their NRL round two defeat by Canberra Raiders, but kicked two goals – as starting half-back – in the following week’s win against Cronulla Sharks.

Related topics:Aidan SezerRhinosNRLHuddersfield GiantsCanberra Raiders

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.