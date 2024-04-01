Ex-Leeds Rhinos man Aidan Sezer is NRL match-winning hero for Wests Tigers v Parramatta Eels
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sezer, in his third Tigers appearance since joining them from Rhinos in the off-season, landed the winning drop goal 50 seconds from the end of the Easter Monday clash. Eels, who had led by 14 points in the second half, had a chance to snatch victory after that, but Clint Gutherson’s attempt at a two-point drop goal went wide.
Sezer scored two tries and four goals in 37 games for Rhinos after joining them from Betfred Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants ahead of the 2022 season. He was a substitute for Wests in their NRL round two defeat by Canberra Raiders, but kicked two goals – as starting half-back – in the following week’s win against Cronulla Sharks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.