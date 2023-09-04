A former Leeds Rhinos player made a surprise appearance for East Leeds in National Conference Division Two - during a game when a spectator was sin-binned.

Thomas Minns, whose previous clubs also include Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR and Featherstone Rovers, was a try scorer for Easts, but could not save them from a ninth successive defeat, 22-20 at Dewsbury Moor. Luke Littlewood scored a try and four goals and Jordan Russell also crossed for Easts.

An Easts spectator was sin-binned for allegedly abusing a touch judge and Moor had a player yellow-carded for alleged homophobic language.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MIlford, who have been relegated alongside Easts, lost 48-6 at Shaw Cross Sharks. Rhys Gath scored Milford’s try, improved by Jake Payne.

Thomas Minns in action for Wakefield Trinity against St Helens last year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Drighlington remain in Division Three play-off contention following a 34-10 win over Eastmoor Dragons. Luke Broadbent and a Cain Crotty both crossed twice, Braden Hunter and Sam Markinson also touched down and Joe Sanderson booted five goals.

Hunslet ARLFC have one hand on the Impact Performance National Conference League leaders’ trophy. The south Leeds side will finish top of the Premier Division if they win at bottom club Hull Dockers on Saturday on the last day of the regular season.

Hunslet - formed following a merger between last year’s champions Parkside and neighbours Warriors - eased to a 28-4 home win over Kells in their penultimate match.

Jordan Gale was on the scoresheet for Hunslet ARLFC. Picture by Alex Shenton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig McShane, Jordan Gale, Tyler Dargan, Josh McLelland and Elliot Morgan were the try scorers, with Gale landing four goals.

Stanningley secured a play-off spot in Division One with a 42-6 win at Pilkington Recs, after leading only 8-6 at half-time.

Keenan Dyer-Dixon crossed twice before the break. Mark Shires and Ciaran Richards both bagged a second half brace and Jack Sykes, Dean Parker and Harris Davison also touched down. Ben Selby landed three goals.