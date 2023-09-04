Ex-Leeds Rhinos, Hull KR man makes surprise appearance and spectator sin-binned in Conference clash
Thomas Minns, whose previous clubs also include Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR and Featherstone Rovers, was a try scorer for Easts, but could not save them from a ninth successive defeat, 22-20 at Dewsbury Moor. Luke Littlewood scored a try and four goals and Jordan Russell also crossed for Easts.
An Easts spectator was sin-binned for allegedly abusing a touch judge and Moor had a player yellow-carded for alleged homophobic language.
MIlford, who have been relegated alongside Easts, lost 48-6 at Shaw Cross Sharks. Rhys Gath scored Milford’s try, improved by Jake Payne.
Drighlington remain in Division Three play-off contention following a 34-10 win over Eastmoor Dragons. Luke Broadbent and a Cain Crotty both crossed twice, Braden Hunter and Sam Markinson also touched down and Joe Sanderson booted five goals.
Hunslet ARLFC have one hand on the Impact Performance National Conference League leaders’ trophy. The south Leeds side will finish top of the Premier Division if they win at bottom club Hull Dockers on Saturday on the last day of the regular season.
Hunslet - formed following a merger between last year’s champions Parkside and neighbours Warriors - eased to a 28-4 home win over Kells in their penultimate match.
Craig McShane, Jordan Gale, Tyler Dargan, Josh McLelland and Elliot Morgan were the try scorers, with Gale landing four goals.
Stanningley secured a play-off spot in Division One with a 42-6 win at Pilkington Recs, after leading only 8-6 at half-time.
Keenan Dyer-Dixon crossed twice before the break. Mark Shires and Ciaran Richards both bagged a second half brace and Jack Sykes, Dean Parker and Harris Davison also touched down. Ben Selby landed three goals.
Goal kicks proved decisive in Oulton Raiders’ 26-18 defeat by Crosfields. Both teams scored four tries - Kieron Lowry, Liam Precious, Dave Jagger and Robbie Powell getting Raiders’ - but Kieran Walpole managed only one conversion for the Leeds team.