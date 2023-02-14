Hooker Paul McShane will continue his role as club captain, with second-row Alex Mellor becoming vice-skipper.

McShane, the 2020 Man of Steel, began his career at Leeds, but is entering his ninth season with Castleford.

The 33-year-old took over as captain last year, following Michael Shenton’s retirement and insisted he is “really proud and happy” to continue in the role.

Paul McShane is continuing as Castleford captain. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

“I love playing for Cas so to be honoured with the captaincy is great,” McShane said.

“I love leading the lads out every week, but we’ve got plenty of blokes out on the field who have a lot of experience who also help out.”

Former Bradford Bulls and Huddersfield Giants forward Mellor joined Tigers from Rhinos midway through last year. McShane said: “He puts it all out there on the training field and that’s the example you want to set.

“He comes from a good pedigree of playing for some good clubs, with big players around him and you can see that by how he goes about things.”

Alex Mellor is Tigers' new vice-captain. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Mellor, 28, captained Tigers in a pre-season win at Whitehaven. He stated: “It feels really good, I am really honoured and grateful.

“It [being vice-captain] is not something I initially expected at the start of the year, but it’s something I am really looking forward to grabbing with both hands.”

“One morning Lee [Radford, Tigers’ coach] pulled me into his office. I didn’t know what it was about because you always think you are in trouble when that happens, but he told me I was going to be the vice-captain for the year, so it was nice news to receive.”

Explaining the appointments, Radford - whose side kick off their Betfred Super League campaign at Hull on Sunday - said: “It’s Macca’s second year as captain now and I know from my own experience the responsibilities and challenges that come with it. I believe you’re definitely better in that second year with the experience behind you.

