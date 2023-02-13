Tigers launched an investigation after a video emerged on social media of Westerman involved in a sex act with a woman in public.

On Monday afternoon the club released a statement confirming the player has been “issued a substantial fine and will also be required to undertake community service to educate young people on the effects of alcohol”.

The statement added: “This will also involve Westerman educating individuals on the dangers of social media when in the public eye.”

Castleford Tigers' Joe Westerman. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Westerman was described by the club as “incredibly remorseful for his actions” and issued his own comment within Tigers’ statement.

In it, the 33-year-old said: “Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly apologise to my family and friends for my actions. I’d also like to apologise to the supporters, sponsors, staff, and directors of Castleford Tigers as well as my teammates.

“I’d like to extend this apology to the game of rugby league, and I have realised that I need to work on my decision-making around alcohol.”

Tigers say they and their welfare officers, in conjunction with Rugby League Cares, will “continue to support Joe and his family throughout this difficult time and will make no further comment”.