Ex-Leeds Rhinos duo set to make Wigan Warriors debut as Wakefield Trinity open new stand

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The two clubs, who will be dual-registration partners this year, meet at Belle Vue in a testimonial game for Wigan-born Trinity stalwart Matty Ashurst. The new Neil Fox Stand will be open for the first time.

Leeming joined Wigan in the off-season following a spell with NRL club Gold Coast Titans, having asked to leave Rhinos just three games into the 2023 campaign. Walters moved to Wigan when his Rhinos contract expired last autumn. Wigan’s squad also includes Sam Eseh, a pre-season recruit from Wakefield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trinity begin their 1895 Cup campaign away to York Knights a week on Sunday and new boss Daryl Powell is keen for a competitive hit-out - and to pay tribute to 34-year-old Ashurst, who joined Wakefield from Salford in 2015.

Wakefield Trinity face Wigan Warriors on Friday in a testimonial game for stalwart forward Mastty Ashurst. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Powell said: “Wigan’s young kids are class, but we just want to get out there and show what we can do and get ourselves ready for the game against York next week. The main thing is, it’s Matty Ashurst’s testimonial; he has given a tremendous amount to Wakefield Trinity and he deserves it to be an awesome night. I hope everybody in the area gets around it and supports him, because he deserves it.”

Powell hailed Ashurst a “quality player” and believes he will be a key figure for Trinity this year. He added: “I’ve challenged him to bring some of the things back into his game that have probably slipped out a little bit. Particularly as a back-rower, he is one of the best short-side players I’ve seen. He is a great line runner and I have been really impressed with him as a bloke, a player and a professional. He fully deserves it and I hope his year goes well for him on and off the field.”

Wakefield Trinity: from Jowitt, McGillvary, Pratt, Thornley, Walmsley, Lino, Bowden, Hood, Atoni, Ashurst, Griffin, Pitts, Uele, Cozza, Boothroyd, Doyle, Croft, Franco, Lawford.

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Josh Caddick/Wakefield Trinity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Warriors: from Byrne, Chan, Douglas, Dupree, Eckersley, Ellis, Eseh, Farrimond, Forber, Hampshire, Hill, Hodkinson, Jeffery, Leeming, Lowe, Mago, O’Loughlin, O’Neill, Sumner, Thompson, Walters, Wardle.