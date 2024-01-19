Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has dismissed speculation over half-back Luke Gale’s future at the club as “nonsense” and “clickbait”.

Trinity are understood to have rejected an offer from Hull KR for the former Castleford Tigers and Leeds Rhinos pivot. However, when Gale was omitted from Wakefield’s squad for next Friday’s Matty Ashurst testimonial game against Wigan Warriors, that sparked online rumours the 2017 Betfred Super League Man of Steel could be on the move.

Now Powell has revealed the real reason Gale won’t play next week and given short shrift to doubts about his future. Speaking at today’s (Friday) Championship season launch, in the new Neil Fox Stand at Wakefield’s Belle Vue, Powell insisted: “It's just nonsense.”

He said: “It's just a couple of clickbait reporters whacking stuff out because he's not in the squad when there's nothing to it. He's fully committed. He has got a little bit of a calf issue so I decided not to risk him in that game against Wigan. He'll be fit for York [in Trinity’s opening 1895 Cup tie on Sunday, February 4.]”

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell. Picture by Josh Caddick/Wakefield Trinity.

Powell reckons Gale, who joined Trinity from Keighley Cougars last season, has a long-term place at Wakefield. He added: "He's not going anywhere. I've sat down with him and spoken to him about his longer-term future, whether that's as a player or a coach, because I'd like to keep him at the club for a fair while.

“He has got value in everything he does. We won't be bending over to the first request for one of our players, which we might have done in the past. We're not that kind of club. We want to keep our best players.”