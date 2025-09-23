Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Castleford Tigers man makes permanent move to West Yorkshire side
The 27-year-old scored four tries in eight games for Rhinos during the 2023 season before joining Tigers on a two-year deal. He played 11 times with Castleford last year, but didn’t make a Betfred Super League appearance this season and joined Bulls on loan in March, going on to score eight tries and 63 goals as a regular in their Championship side.
Hooley, who has penned terms for the next two campaigns with Bulls, said: “I am over the moon to finally get it done and secure my future for the next couple of years. I started my career here in the under-19s where I signed my first professional contract, so I have been on a big circle, but now I have ended up back here and it is good to secure a deal and look forward to the next couple of years.
“The club is pushing for Super League, there’s no hiding that. You’d like to think Bradford are up there and I have a lot to prove in Super League, so hopefully third time lucky and I can secure a spot week-in, week-out and show everyone what I can do.”
Hooley - who also had spells at Wakefield Trinity and Batley Bulldogs - added: “On a personal level, since I’ve returned to the club I think I’ve done okay. I set myself a few personal goals back in March, what I wanted to do and where I wanted to get to. I just wanted to come back and fall in love with the game again. You can do a pre-season knowing you won’t get a proper chance, but I thought I had a good dig this year. It ultimately didn’t work out, but hopefully I can have a good pre-season starting fresh at a new club.”
Bulls’ coach Brian Noble stated: “He has shown why Super League clubs like Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers both showed an interest in him and signed him to be a Super League player. I think he understands - and we do too - there is lots of improvement in him, even though he does some things wonderfully well.
“A good pre-season here will make him even better. We have got another excellent full-back in Tom Holmes and Luke has managed to keep him out of that position with Tom now thriving in the halves so it was a necessary signing in March that has worked out for us.”