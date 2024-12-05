Former Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers man Peter Lupton captained USA to victory in their first of their two-Test series against South Africa.

Lupton, 42, was at scrum-half as the tourists powered to a 38-18 win at Centurion Rugby Club, Pretoria. Daniel Vidot, who had a spell with Salford Red Devils before becoming a professional wrestler, was among America’s try scorers.

Lupton, an academy Grand Final-winner with Leeds who played for Tigers in Super League, said: “We coped well with the travel and it was a good match. The Rhinos [South Africa] are a physical side and stuck to it for the full 80 minutes and never packed up.

South Africa on the attack against USA. Picture by International Rugby League.

“Our debutants did well getting us over the gain line, but we went away from the game plan a couple of times and that cost us. We need to be more respectful of possession.” The teams will meet again at Grizzlies Rugby Club, also in Pretoria, on Saturday.