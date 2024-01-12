Leeds-based rugby league player Josh Parle, who died on December 23. Picture by Milford ARLFC.

Josh Parle, who was in his early 30s, passed away on December 23, leaving Milford Amateur Rugby League Club, who play in the community game’s flagship National Conference, stunned. Now Milford member Dave Bray is organising a gruelling sponsored walk in Parle’s memory.

“We will be walking 100 miles in three days,” Bray revealed. “We’ll start at 5am on Friday, February 16, at Crosfields ARLFC [in Warrington] - which is where Josh made his debut - and walk around 42 miles to Todmorden. It’ll be the same mileage on day two, starting and finishing at the Village Hotel, Morley.

“On the Sunday we will have about 25 miles to do, calling in at Hunslet ARLFC, then East Leeds, across to Stanningley and then the Acorn pub on Leeds and Bradford Road. People are welcome to join us across the three days as and when they can, but I want to make Sunday a day we will never forget and get as many people as possible to meet us so we can finish it at Milford together.”

Last year Bray and fellow Milford member Adam Wilder walked 200 miles from Scotland to Leeds in seven days to raise money for player Ryan Oxtoby after his partner died, aged just 32. Bray added: “I’ve done plenty of challenges personally and know for a fact this will be the hardest thing I’ve set out to do. The money raised will be given to Josh’s partner Emma Brown who has agreed to put it away for their young son Charlie for when he’s older. I’m really hoping people get behind this in memory of one of the best lads I’ve ever met.”