Wakefield Trinity release overseas star as ex-Leeds Rhinos man leaves Bradford Bulls
Trinity confirmed on Wednesday winger Jorge Taufua has “agreed a mutual release, which will offer him the chance to secure an opportunity elsewhere”.
A club statement said: “Wakefield Trinity thank Jorge for his service and wish him all the best for the future.”
Betfred Championship side Bradford Bulls later confirmed Taufua has joined them until the end of the season. He will team up with Lee Gaskell who has also signed for Bulls after leaving Wakefield.
Taufua spent a decade with NRL club Manly Sea Eagles before joining Trinity last July.
The 31-year-old suffered a season-ending broken arm after just two appearances in 2022 and leaves Trinity with a record of one try in 14 games.
Wakefield recently re-signed Australian-born forward David Fifita, which meant a player had to be deregistered to make room on their overseas quota.
Meanwhile, ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Bodene Thompson has been released by Bulls on “compassionate grounds”.
The 34-year-old was a Grand Finalist with Rhinos last season before joining Bulls on a one-year deal.
Thompson will make his final appearance for Bradford against Keighley Cougars on Sunday, July 2.
He said: “My partner Kaea and our young family are back home in New Zealand and I am looking forward to being back with them.”