A veteran forward at a West Yorkshire club has been handed a massive ban.

Batley Bulldogs’ Dane Manning was suspended for eight games by a disciplinary tribunal after being sent-off during a 16-12 home loss to Bradford Bulls in the 1895 Cup on March 2. Manning, who began his career in Leeds Rhinos’ academy and made one Super League appearance in 2009, was charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade E punching, which is the most serious level of offence and carries a minimum six-game suspension.

That charge stated Manning’s actions were “sustained and repeated or violent - makes contact with the head of an opponent”. The former Featherstone Rovers and Halifax second-rower was dismissed in the 79th minute of the game, along with Bulls full-back Tom Holmes, who was not charged.

A stormy clash also saw five players sin-binned, three of them from Batley. Manning has made more than 200 appearances during two spells with Bulldogs, having joined them for a second time in 2017.