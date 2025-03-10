Disciplinary news as charge issued from Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos: St Helens, Hull FC among others hit

The RFL’s match review panel took action after studying every tackle in Betfred Super League round four. One charge was issued following Leeds Rhinos’ defeat at Catalans Dragons and Huddersfield Giants, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers, St Helens, Hull FC and Leigh Leopards all had players charged. Under a new system introduced this year, players receive penalty points when charged.

Any offence taking a player’s points tally to between six and 11 points will result in a one-match suspension, with an additional fine if they have nine-11 points. Reaching 12 points – the penalty for a single grade D offence – will result in a two-match suspension, with an additional fine for 15-17 points and a three-match suspension kicking in at 18 points.

There will be a fine in addition to a three-match ban when players reach 21-23 points, with a four-match ban from 24-29 points (and an additional fine for 27-29), a five-match ban for 30-35, a six-match ban for 36-38, a seven-match ban for 39-41 and bans will increase by one match for every three points from then on, with an automatic fine for any offence resulting in a player having a tally of 33 points or more.

Any unsuccessful appeal against a charge of grades A-D will automatically incur five penalty points to the player’s record. Here’s the list of players charged by the review panel today (Monday), plus one who wasn’t, despute being sin-binned.

Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors) Grade B reckless contact with match official. Penalty points: three. Total points: three. Fined.

Adam Clune (Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors) Grade B reckless contact with match official. Penalty points: three. Total points: three. Fined.

Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action.

Chris Hankinson (Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers) Grade A late contact on passer.Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action.

George Lawler (Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils) Grade A late contact on passer. Penalty points: one. Total points: one. No further action.