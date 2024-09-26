Ex-Castleford Tigers men on the move: Huddersfield Giants confirm assistant to coach Luke Robinson
Giants today (Thursday) confirmed Liam Finn will join them as assistant to coach Luke Robinson after he steps down from his role as Halifax Panthers boss at the end of this season. Finn, 40, had spells as a half-back with Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams and was a Challenge Cup runner-up for Tigers against Leeds Rhinos 10 years ago.
He guided Dewsbury Rams to promotion last season, when he was named Betfred League One coach of the year and took charge at hometown club Halifax last autumn. “I’m grateful and excited by the opportunity I’ve been given to be coaching in Super League and can’t wait to get to work with Luke, his staff team and the players,” Finn said of joining Huddersfield. “The Giants have been doing a lot of good things for a long time as an organisation. I’ll be working as hard as I can to contribute and add value to the club.”
Finn admitted leaving Championship side Panthers is “bitter sweet”. He added: “I am proud of having held this role and while this season has been a tough one in many aspects, both on and off the field, I am proud of the playing group who have finished the season strongly when everything seemed to be going against them.”
Meanwhile, Adam Milner has joined League One champions Oldham from Giants on a two-year deal, following their promotion to the Championship. The 32-year-old hooker or loose-forward spent 13 years with Tigers and was capped by England before signing for Huddersfield last season.
