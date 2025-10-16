Ex-Castleford Tigers man George Griffin reunites with coach after finding new club

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Oct 2025, 16:30 BST
Veteran forward George Griffin is reuniting with his former coach Craig Lingard after leaving Castleford Tigers.

Griffin, 33, has joined Betfred Championship side Sheffield Eagles on a two-year contract. Eagles team boss Lingard coached Tigers in 2024.

Griffin began his career with Hull KR, making his Super League debut in 2012. He went on to play for Gateshead Thunder, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils before joining Tigers ahead of the 2020 season. He featured 110 times for Castleford, including the Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens four years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Castleford Tigers news: owner promises 'bright future', states top-6 aim despite...
George Griffin, who has joined Sheffield Eagles after leaving Castleford Tigers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.placeholder image
George Griffin, who has joined Sheffield Eagles after leaving Castleford Tigers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He is Eagles’ fifth recruit for 2026 following the arrivals of Joe Brown, Harry Bowes, Conor Fitzsimmons and his Tigers teammate Josh Hodson. Griffin said: “I’ve been talking to Linners [Lingard] for a couple of months now and this move just seems to make sense for me. I’ve worked with him before at Castleford, I like the way he operates as a coach and his approach to training and coaching and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Lingard added: “I’m really pleased to be able to get Griff in for the next two seasons. He’s a massively experienced individual and got a really good pedigree. I think he’ll be a leader for us on-and-off the field.”

Related topics:George GriffinCRAIG LINGARDSheffield EaglesHull KR
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice