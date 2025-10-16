Ex-Castleford Tigers man George Griffin reunites with coach after finding new club
Griffin, 33, has joined Betfred Championship side Sheffield Eagles on a two-year contract. Eagles team boss Lingard coached Tigers in 2024.
Griffin began his career with Hull KR, making his Super League debut in 2012. He went on to play for Gateshead Thunder, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils before joining Tigers ahead of the 2020 season. He featured 110 times for Castleford, including the Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens four years ago.
He is Eagles’ fifth recruit for 2026 following the arrivals of Joe Brown, Harry Bowes, Conor Fitzsimmons and his Tigers teammate Josh Hodson. Griffin said: “I’ve been talking to Linners [Lingard] for a couple of months now and this move just seems to make sense for me. I’ve worked with him before at Castleford, I like the way he operates as a coach and his approach to training and coaching and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”
Lingard added: “I’m really pleased to be able to get Griff in for the next two seasons. He’s a massively experienced individual and got a really good pedigree. I think he’ll be a leader for us on-and-off the field.”