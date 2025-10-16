Ex-Castleford Tigers man George Griffin reunites with coach after finding new club

Veteran forward George Griffin is reuniting with his former coach Craig Lingard after leaving Castleford Tigers.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Griffin, 33, has joined Betfred Championship side Sheffield Eagles on a two-year contract. Eagles team boss Lingard coached Tigers in 2024.

Griffin began his career with Hull KR, making his Super League debut in 2012. He went on to play for Gateshead Thunder, London Broncos, Wakefield Trinity and Salford Red Devils before joining Tigers ahead of the 2020 season. He featured 110 times for Castleford, including the Challenge Cup final defeat by St Helens four years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

George Griffin, who has joined Sheffield Eagles after leaving Castleford Tigers. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

He is Eagles’ fifth recruit for 2026 following the arrivals of Joe Brown, Harry Bowes, Conor Fitzsimmons and his Tigers teammate Josh Hodson. Griffin said: “I’ve been talking to Linners [Lingard] for a couple of months now and this move just seems to make sense for me. I’ve worked with him before at Castleford, I like the way he operates as a coach and his approach to training and coaching and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

Lingard added: “I’m really pleased to be able to get Griff in for the next two seasons. He’s a massively experienced individual and got a really good pedigree. I think he’ll be a leader for us on-and-off the field.”