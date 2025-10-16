Castleford Tigers news: owner promises 'bright future', states top-6 aim despite grade B setback

Owner Martin Jepson has put on a brave face after Castleford Tigers lost their grade A status, insisting the club’s “future remains bright”.

Tigers have retained their place in Betfred Super League for 2026, but the B grade in the latest club rankings means they are no longer guaranteed immunity from relegation. Tigers were ninth on last year’s grading table, with a score of 15.02, but have dropped to 11th, one place below promoted Bradford Bulls, with a new tally of 14.66 points.

In an open letter to fans, Jepson blamed the lack of a media department earlier this year and a “justified drop in attendance due to poor performance” for the lower score. But he claimed the club, who finished second from bottom in Super League, are heading into a new era under incoming coach Ryan Carr and director of rugby Chris Chester and claimed a top-six finish is the target for their 2026 campaign. The full text of the letter is here:

“I wanted to take this opportunity to write to you all to ensure that you are aware that, despite a drop in our IMG grade, the future remains bright for Cas Tigers. We are disappointed by the score and the grade, and we know that you will be too — but disappointment is all we should feel, because we know that everything looks much more positive for 2026.

- Castleford Tigers owner Martin Jepson. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We are staying in the Super League. There is no additional revenue won or lost by being a Grade B rather than a Grade A, and we now need to put 2025 firmly behind us and focus on our Centenary year. Planning for 2026 began midway through last season. Ryan Carr will be arriving in the country imminently to coach a squad that we can all be genuinely excited about.

“I feel for Danny [Wilson, chief executive] and the staff who are at the club day to day. Every indication we received throughout the year suggested that we would repeat last year’s score. Unfortunately, our lack of a media department earlier in the season, combined with a justified drop in attendance due to poor performance, has left us short of the standard we expect.

“We already know that my investment, along with the percentage of non-centralised turnover for 2026, is going to see us reach Grade A once again — and I am sure that Chris and Ryan will help ensure we have more success on the field too. I remain committed to doing everything within my power to help Cas become a top-six Super League club — not just next year, but for many years to come.

Castleford Tigers have received a B grade in the latest IMG rankings. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“Work is well underway at the OneBore Stadium to ensure conditions are better for the players and for supporters too. This is a new era for our Club, and we can already see from Membership sales that you are joining us on this journey. Together, we are going to create something special. Thank you for your continued support — let’s look ahead confidently, as one.”