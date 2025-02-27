Ex-Castleford Tigers and Wigan Warriors forward finds new club

By Peter Smith
Published 27th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST

Former Castleford Tigers forward Mitch Clark has found a new club, just two days after leaving Sheffield Eagles.

The Pontefract-born former New Zealand Maori representative was released from his contract at Sheffield “by mutual consent on compassionate grounds” on Tuesday and has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with their Betfred Championship rivals York Knights.

Clark made 24 substitute appearances in Super League for Castleford from 2018-2019 and 16 with Wigan Warriors - also all off the bench - in 2020-21. He has also played in the Championship with Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers and Doncaster and made one appearance for York in 2017, while on dual-registration from Hull KR.

He joined Eagles from Newcastle Thunder ahead of the 2024 season and made 27 appearances last year. The 32-year-old, who is son of former Leeds, Bradford Northern and Featherstone Rovers forward Trevor Clark, said: “I’m really pleased to sign and I'm looking forward to getting started.

Mitch Clark has joined York Knights after leaving Sheffield Eagles. Picture by York Knights.Mitch Clark has joined York Knights after leaving Sheffield Eagles. Picture by York Knights.
Mitch Clark has joined York Knights after leaving Sheffield Eagles. Picture by York Knights.
“I spoke to Mash [coach Mark Applegarth] before and I can't wait to rip in. To get it sorted and over line, I’m over the moon. My partner and I are expecting our first child and to be closer to home and have more time with my family is everything.”

Applegarth added: “I’m really delighted to get Mitch over the line. It came around really quickly. He’s a player we were definitely looking at for next year, but when the opportunity came to sign him for the rest of this year we jumped at the chance.

“Mitch will add a different dimension to us. He has got some punch in his attack and a great offloading game and he has a great presence around him. I think culturally he’ll be a big lift for the lads as well.”

