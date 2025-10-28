England hope for Leeds Rhinos trio as coach Shaun Wane vows changes in 2nd Ashes Test v Australia
Opponents Australia are one up with two games to play in the ABK Beer Ashes series following last weekend’s 26-6 victory at Wembley. Wane will name a 19-man squad on Thursday and confirmed he plans to switch things around.
Speaking at a press conference this afternoon (Tuesday), the coach insisted players who didn’t feature last week are all in contention, which is potentially good news for Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman, prop Mikolaj Oledzki and second-rower Kallum Watkins. Oledzki was 19th man, but none of the Leeds contingent were selected in the Wembley side.
“We’ll look into it about what we need to do and make sure the team is a lot more equipped,” Wane said. “It’s not easy trying to find that blend, but at the end of the day I want a team to go out on Saturday and make it look like a proper Test match. [Last week] didn’t look like a proper Test match to me.”
The coach added: “It wasn’t physical; they were better in many areas so this week has to look like a real Test match and we need to give a better account of ourselves. Whether I make two or four changes, I’m not sure yet.”
Australia coach Kevin Walters has already named his side, making just one change to the 17 on duty at Wembley. Lindsay Smith comes into the team in place of skipper Isaah Yeo who is ruled out because of concussion.