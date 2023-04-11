Coach Rohan Smith has paid that tribute to in-form loose-forward Cameron Smith and is also backing marksman Rhyse Martin to get back to his best with the boot.

Cameron Smith is ever-present for Rhinos this year, starting seven of their eight games and scoring three tries, including the vital touchdown which gave them the lead in last Sunday’s win over Huddersfield Giants.

He is also top tackler in Betfred Super League, with 353, at an average of more than 44 per game and his namesake said: “Cam has had a good start to the season - I think he has taken his game to another level.”

Rohan Smith after Rhinos' win over Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The coach enthused: “He is hard to take off because he just keeps finding more energy.

“He has some aspects of his game he wants to improve and be a more well-rounded player, but he is certainly making a contribution and he gives everything he has got for the club.

“He is excited like it’s his first game every game, because he is Leeds Rhinos.”

Martin, meanwhile, is Rhinos’ top try scorer so far with four and has also booted 16 goals. But the second-rower/centre, who equalled the world record for consecutive kicks last season, has landed only four of his last 10 attempts at goal and Aidan Sezer temporarily took over in each of the past two home games.

Cameron Smith beats former clubmate Tui Lolohea to touch down for Leeds against Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Martin booted what proved to be the match-winning conversion against Giants and his team boss said: “I don’t think he is struggling.

“He has missed a few, like every kicker. Anyone who plays a sport that’s swing based goes through a phase.

“I don’t think he’s striking the ball badly. He’s had a couple of strikes he’d like back, but last week at Hull KR he nailed a couple of beauties in really tough conditions.

Rhyse Martin, Rhinos player on right, is congratulated after scoring a try against Huddersfield. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“He will get back to his practice and we’ll back Reece. Sezer is there as well, if needed. He is another high-quality goal kicker.