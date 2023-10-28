Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

England coach Shaun Wane reveals how Tonga made his job easy before 2nd Test win

Delighted England coach Shaun Wane felt Tonga did his job for him ahead of Saturday’s second Test win.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:28 BST
England's John Bateman and Tom Burgess celebrate Saturday's 14-4 win over Tonga in Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.England's John Bateman and Tom Burgess celebrate Saturday's 14-4 win over Tonga in Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
England's John Bateman and Tom Burgess celebrate Saturday's 14-4 win over Tonga in Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The home side’s boss believed Tonga disrespected his side following England’s 22-18 victory at St Helens six days earlier.

The Tongan camp were upset at the speed of the ruck and also felt the wet pitch at TW Stadium favoured England, but Wane reckons the 14-4 victory was the perfect response.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I’m really, really proud,” Wane said. “I was absolutely desperate to win that game today, after what’s been said about my players this week and about my team, my mates.

Most Popular
Dejection for Tonga's Mosese Suli after the second Test loss to England. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Dejection for Tonga's Mosese Suli after the second Test loss to England. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
Dejection for Tonga's Mosese Suli after the second Test loss to England. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That really upset me, it was a massive motivator for us about ‘we didn’t win the game’ and ‘they don’t know Mikey [Lewis]’ and ‘the ground wasn’t right’ - the excuses about the ruck.

“To prove them wrong and to get two wins, I’ll be interesting to see what the next excuse is. There’s been posters [of Tonga’s comments] all round our dressing room,it was my easiest day ever today.”

Wane is now determined to wrap up a 3-0 series win when the teams meet for the final time at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley next Saturday. He said: “We have to be obsessed about them seeing the best of us next Saturday. We will have a strong team, we’ll be committed and very physical.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

England scored two tries to one, both the hosts’ touchdowns coming in the first half and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf insisted his team weren’t far away. He admitted: “We need to be a little bit more disciplined, we gave away too many penalties.

England's Mikey Lewis evades Tui Lolohea of Tonga. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.England's Mikey Lewis evades Tui Lolohea of Tonga. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
England's Mikey Lewis evades Tui Lolohea of Tonga. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“We made too many unforced errors and we didn’t mount enough pressure with our fifth play. It was a close game, a very tight game. They got one try where we didn’t quite get things right on the left-edge, then nailed a brilliant try - a really good kick and a really good put down under tremendous pressure.”