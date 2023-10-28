Delighted England coach Shaun Wane felt Tonga did his job for him ahead of Saturday’s second Test win.

England's John Bateman and Tom Burgess celebrate Saturday's 14-4 win over Tonga in Huddersfield. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

The home side’s boss believed Tonga disrespected his side following England’s 22-18 victory at St Helens six days earlier.

The Tongan camp were upset at the speed of the ruck and also felt the wet pitch at TW Stadium favoured England, but Wane reckons the 14-4 victory was the perfect response.

“I’m really, really proud,” Wane said. “I was absolutely desperate to win that game today, after what’s been said about my players this week and about my team, my mates.

Dejection for Tonga's Mosese Suli after the second Test loss to England. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“That really upset me, it was a massive motivator for us about ‘we didn’t win the game’ and ‘they don’t know Mikey [Lewis]’ and ‘the ground wasn’t right’ - the excuses about the ruck.

“To prove them wrong and to get two wins, I’ll be interesting to see what the next excuse is. There’s been posters [of Tonga’s comments] all round our dressing room,it was my easiest day ever today.”

Wane is now determined to wrap up a 3-0 series win when the teams meet for the final time at Leeds Rhinos’ AMT Headingley next Saturday. He said: “We have to be obsessed about them seeing the best of us next Saturday. We will have a strong team, we’ll be committed and very physical.”

England scored two tries to one, both the hosts’ touchdowns coming in the first half and Tonga coach Kristian Woolf insisted his team weren’t far away. He admitted: “We need to be a little bit more disciplined, we gave away too many penalties.

England's Mikey Lewis evades Tui Lolohea of Tonga. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.