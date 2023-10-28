Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Player ratings for Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman and England teammates after 14-4 win v Tonga

Winger Matty Ashton and substitute prop Mike McMeeken caught the eye as England beat Tonga 14-4 to go two up in the Test series.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST

England scored two tries to one in Saturday’s Test at Huddersfield, six days after opening the series with a 22-18 victory at St Helens.

Ashton, called up in place of the injured Tommy Makinson, scored both of the hosts’ tries as they built a 12-0 interval lead.

The series concludes at Headingley next Saturday. Here’s how the England players rated.

Jack Welsby: Didn't do anything wrong, but had a quiet game by his standards 6.

1. Full-back: Jack Welsby

Jack Welsby: Didn't do anything wrong, but had a quiet game by his standards 6.

Ashton: Scored England's opening two tries either side of a terrific tackle to prevent Tonga scoring 7.

2. Wing: Matty Ashton

Ashton: Scored England's opening two tries either side of a terrific tackle to prevent Tonga scoring 7.

Newman: Nice work with the final pass for the opening try, looked for work but no chances to score himself 6.

3. Centre: Harry Newman

Newman: Nice work with the final pass for the opening try, looked for work but no chances to score himself 6.

Didn't do anything wrong, but not a massive contribution 6.

4. Centre: Toby King

Didn't do anything wrong, but not a massive contribution 6.

Bombed an easy chance at the start of the second half, but made a brilliant try-saving tackle soon afterwards 6.

5. Wing: Tom Johnstone

Bombed an easy chance at the start of the second half, but made a brilliant try-saving tackle soon afterwards 6.

Lewis: Made a couple of errors, but one nice run and put the kick in for Ashton's second try 6.

6. Stand-off: Mikey Lewis

Lewis: Made a couple of errors, but one nice run and put the kick in for Ashton's second try 6.

