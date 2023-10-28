Player ratings for Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman and England teammates after 14-4 win v Tonga
Winger Matty Ashton and substitute prop Mike McMeeken caught the eye as England beat Tonga 14-4 to go two up in the Test series.
By Peter Smith
Published 28th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:11 BST
England scored two tries to one in Saturday’s Test at Huddersfield, six days after opening the series with a 22-18 victory at St Helens.
Ashton, called up in place of the injured Tommy Makinson, scored both of the hosts’ tries as they built a 12-0 interval lead.
The series concludes at Headingley next Saturday. Here’s how the England players rated.
