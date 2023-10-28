Winger Matty Ashton and substitute prop Mike McMeeken caught the eye as England beat Tonga 14-4 to go two up in the Test series.

England scored two tries to one in Saturday’s Test at Huddersfield, six days after opening the series with a 22-18 victory at St Helens.

Ashton, called up in place of the injured Tommy Makinson, scored both of the hosts’ tries as they built a 12-0 interval lead.

The series concludes at Headingley next Saturday. Here’s how the England players rated.

1 . Full-back: Jack Welsby Jack Welsby: Didn't do anything wrong, but had a quiet game by his standards 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2 . Wing: Matty Ashton Ashton: Scored England's opening two tries either side of a terrific tackle to prevent Tonga scoring 7. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . Centre: Harry Newman Newman: Nice work with the final pass for the opening try, looked for work but no chances to score himself 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Centre: Toby King Didn't do anything wrong, but not a massive contribution 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Wing: Tom Johnstone Bombed an easy chance at the start of the second half, but made a brilliant try-saving tackle soon afterwards 6. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales