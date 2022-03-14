East Leeds' Nathan Conroy. Picture by Matthew Merrick Photography.

Easts backed up their 48-0 round one win over Drighlington with a 66-4 success at Eastmoor Dragons, when Sam Storey and Shane Plunkett both scored a hat-trick and Luike Littlewood bagged a brace.

Nathan Conroy finished with 26 points from two tries and nine goals and Luke Mullen and Ben Walkin also crossed.

Ashley Allman grabbed Dragons’ try, when they were 50-0 behind.

Oulton Raiders beat visitors Featherstone Lions 22-6 to two wins from two in Division One.

Hal Day opened the scoring for the Leeds side just before half-time, Archie Craggs landing the first of his three goals, but Lions levelled seven minutes into the second period when Jake Perkins added the extras to Jake Roberts’ touchdown.

Kieran Walpole crossed just before the hour for Oulton and Adrian Holdsworth and Harvey Stevens sealed the win with tries in the final eight minutes.

Stanningley played the final 20 minutes of their home game against Myton Warriors with only 12 men - after Jamaine Ruan was sent-off for an alleged butt - and picked up their first win of the campaign, 32-16.

They led 24-16 when the red card was shown, thanks to tries by Ben Selby, Nathan Darby, Tom Flannery and Adam Butterill, all converted by Flannery and Jack Sykes and Carl McGuigan sealed the win late on.

Milford led 18-4 in the first half at Ince Rose Bridge, but were pipped 30-28.

Steve Bacon scored a hat-trick, Tom Wilson bagged a brace and Rhys Greenall was Milford’s other try scorer. Jake Payne kicked two conversions.

A poor first half proved costly for Hunslet Warriors in a 30-22 defeat at Barrow Island.

They trailed 24-4 at the interval, Josh McClelland having crossed and tries in the second period by Lee West, Liam Gaunt - who kicked two goals - and Tyler Dargan proved too little, too late.

In the Premier Division, Hunslet Club Parkside were beaten 18-0 at home by champions Thatto Heath and Thornhill Trojans - who travelled with only 14 players, including coach Danny Ratcliffe and his assistant Anthony Broadhead - lost 26-0 at Wash Brow Hornets.