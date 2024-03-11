Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Having been outplayed in the opening 40 minutes and 16-0 behind at the interval, Leeds were transformed in the second half and ran in four unanswered tries to snatch a 22-16 victory, their third in four Betfred Super League games this season. Here’s what our panel of supporters made of it all and their thoughts on this Friday’s home game against St Helens.

DAVID MUHL

Well, what a second half! A shocking first 40 minutes was miles away from the way we played the week before. Errors and penalties were the norm and some horrendous defence, especially on our right side, let Leigh go into the half-time break well in control. No betting man would have given odds on a Leeds comeback.

Leeds Rhinos players and fans celebrate a try by Matt Frawley in the comeback win at Leigh Leopards. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.co.

Coach Rohan Smith’s half-time talk was that we needed to run harder and tackle harder and the boys certainly did that in the second half. Ash Handley continued his good scoring run with two well taken tries at crucial times. My personal man of the match was Rhyse Martin. He tackled superbly in the second half and he was involved in at least two tries. Lachie Miller is continuing to improve and as the pitches get firmer, he will be one to watch I’m sure.

The players showed real character to come back and win that. Over the past few years we would have had no chance of coming back from a 16-0 deficit. My heart was in my mouth for the last 10 minutes as we had to defend our line with a man down following Justin Sangare’s second yellow card in as many weeks.

Leigh played really well and, on this form, will move up the table. For the second week running we had Chris Kendal as referee and although I’m sure the Leigh fans won’t agree, I thought he had a good game, kept it flowing and got nearly all the decisions right. This all sets us up nicely for this week against St Helens who will be hurting after their defeat to Salford, but we won’t be able to afford a start like last Friday.

BECKY OXLEY

Brodie Croft looks dismayed as Leigh Leopards race into a big half-time lead, but Leeds Rhinos turned thngs around after the break. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Well, that was a game of two halves and if ever there was proof needed that it’s an 80 minute sport, this was it. Twenty two 22 unanswered points in 20 minutes during the second half sealed the victory for the Rhinos. Whatever Rohan Smith said at half-time certainly kicked the team into playing. I was reading Facebook groups calling for Rohan’s head and couldn’t help but feel that so-called supporters were being harsh only four games into the season.

I don’t know what Ash Handley has been doing but seven tries in the opening four rounds is immense. He is so humble as well and just says he needs to keep training. Whatever it is he’s doing, it is working.

Our attack was on in the second half and the boys certainly know how to pass the ball around to get it out and score. Defensively we did well also and the result, I think, was a true reflection of the game overall.

Next up are St Helens and they will be wanting to get back to winning ways after their first home defeat against Salford since 1980. I’m looking forward to this one at Headingley on Friday night and let’s hope it’s another two points in the bag.

Harry Newman leads the celebrations following Leeds Rhinos' win at Leigh Leopards. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

IAIN SHARP

Apparently, the Olde English for Leigh means ‘insignificant town on a ley line’ (are you sure?- ed) and it is understood that said ley line passes through one half of the Leigh Sports Village pitch.

The half it does pass through was easy to work out last Friday night, as - for the first 40 minutes - its mysterious powers manifested themselves by turning this current Leeds side back into 2023 Leeds, the one that wasn’t any good. Luckily, the same powers also affected Leigh and in the second half turned them back into the Leigh of the mid-80s, as 2024 Leeds returned to run in 22 unanswered points and ‘nil’ them after the break.

At 16-0 down at half time, the social media froth was a sight to behold, with the usual suspects all taking a hammering online. One factor clearly not considered was the arrival at the interval of a rather hefty chanteuse, who was booked to do some singing at the end of the game.

Leeds have improved, save for the odd throwback. I think most fans would have taken a three-one record at this point of the season. The biggest test so far comes this week with the arrival of St Helens, who themselves are not as infallible as they used to be. Let’s hope the game will be a fitting tribute to the great Benjamin Lewis Jones.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

Within the space of 80 minutes we saw the best and worst of Leeds Rhinos. However, I think we can start to believe we have turned the corner as a club, as coming back to win from a 16-0 half time deficit in previous seasons would be something us fans could only dream of.

The first half was dreadful. It was a real 2023 Rhinos performance as we struggled to get going and Leigh punished our defence. Our discipline was disappointing as we conceded 12 penalties in the game and it looked like the team had never played together before. I really hope this was a very temporary dip in performance and we can leave 2023 Leeds in the past.

The turnaround in the second half was incredible. What Rohan Smith said at half time clearly worked as we looked a different team. Leigh were always going to tire, but the way we ruthlessly punished them with three tries in 13 minutes was more like the Leeds we have seen this year.

Whilst it wasn't his best game in a Leeds shirt, Brodie Croft (yes I'm mentioning him again) stepped up with two try assists, ran over 110 metres, and did not shy away in the defensive effort either. It feels like forever since we have had a star player who constantly produces and drags us through games.

Another player who I'm not getting sick of mentioning is Ash Handley. Another two tries and he looked dangerous every time he had the ball in his hands. It's incredible how we've replaced Ryan Hall with another world-class winger from the academy.

There are a number of players I could mention for their performances, which speaks volumes about where this team is now at. Rhyse Martin, Mikolaj Oledzki, Jarrod O'Connor, and Cameron Smith were all outstanding and vital in getting us across the line

It is always a tough battle against St Helens and it will be no different on Friday night. There is no room for another poor first half, but if we start strong and aggressive I do think we will make it four wins from five in front of a big Headingley crowd.

GAVIN MILLER

A real game of two halves. The first half had me questioning what the coach was trying to do with this team. The lack of structure and plan was so apparent as Leigh took Leeds apart at every opportunity and Leeds created exactly nothing going forward.

In fact if yards were measured by the amount gained going sideways, Leeds would undoubtedly top that chart. They certainly went further sideways than they did forward in the first 40 minutes.

At half time, in a feezing cold stand at Leigh, the conversation was about how clueless Leeds looked and how they lacked cohesion and structure. Interestingly, the coaching staff marched across the pitch to their seating a good five-10 minutes before half-time finished, clearly delivering their message in double quick time and the team came out a good few minutes before Leigh. It appeared what needed saying had been said and Leeds created opportunities, took their chances and controlled the second half to take the victory from 16 points down.