Disciplinary news: match review panel boost for Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Both teams today (Monday) received a disciplinary all-clear following their wins in last week’s play-off semi-finals. The RFL’s match review panel issued no charges from Leigh’s 14-6 win at Salford Red Devils or Warrington’s 23-22 extra-time victory over visitors St Helens the following afternoon.
Warrington travel to Hull KR on Friday evening and the winners will face either Wigan Warriors or Leigh, who meet on Saturday, in the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 12. Hull KR will be without former Leeds Rhinos forward Elliot Minchella for Friday’s game after he was handed a two-match ban following an incident in the penultimate round of the league season.
He missed the Robins’ round 27 win against Leeds and, because second-placed Hull KR had a bye in the first week of the play-offs, will complete his ban on Friday. Rovers twice failed to get the punishment reduced on appeal.
Charges were issued to players from Batley Bulldogs and Dewsbury Rams following the final round of the regular Championship season. Rams’ Bailey O’Connor (dangerous throw) and Jamie Field (head contact) each received a one-game penalty notice for a grade C offence in Sunday’s 28-8 home win over Sheffield Eagles.
Luke Cooper was handed a similar punishment for a grade C dangerous contact in Batley’s 64-16 loss at Toulouse Olympique on Saturday. Rams have been relegated to League One and Bulldogs failed to qualify for the Championship play-offs. Barrow Raiders’ Tom Walker was fined £125 for a grade B trip against Widnes Vikings.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.