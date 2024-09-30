On September 30, 2011, Rhinos headed to Warrington Wolves for a play-off semi-final. Warrington had finished top of the Super League table, a massive 13 points ahead of fifth-placed Leeds who they chose as their opponents in the last four. Under Super League’s controversial club call system, the highest-ranked semi-finalists were able to select who they’d face and Warrington picked the lowest-placed survivors.

Having been beaten 40-24 at HJ Stadium earlier in the campaign - and lost the return 42-6 - Rhinos were expected to be bit-part players as Wolves sealed their first Grand Final appearance, but coach Brian McDermott’s men pooped the party in spectacular style. They had already defeated Hull at home and Huddersfield Giants away in sudden-death ties, while Warrington thrashed Giants 47-0 in their opening play-off.

On an unseasonably warm night, Rhinos fans packed the away end, more in hope than expectation. They left the ground hoarse, stunned and delighted after a sensational 26-24 victory. There have been many great wins in Leeds’ history, but for determination, flair, resilience and its sheer shock factor against all the odds, we reckon this was the finest.

Rhinos struck first through Carl Ablett, but tries by Joel Monaghan and Chris Bridge sent Warrington in at the break 12-6 ahead. Ryan Hall’s converted try levelled matters before Warrington went ahead again via Matt King’s touchdown. Leeds blasted back in front as Hall and Rob Burrow crossed, only for King’s second score to make it 24-24 with 10 minutes left.

Both sides had touchdowns disallowed by video referee Ian Smith and Kevin Sinfield fell short with a penalty attempt after 74 minutes. Two minutes from time, the Leeds captain’s drop goal effort was charged down by an offside Richie Myler; touch judge James Child spotted the offence, referee Steve Ganson awarded the penalty and Sinfield booted Rhinos into dreamland.

