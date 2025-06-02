Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity men charged by match review panel
The RFL’s match review panel handed penalty points to Rhinos second-rower James Bentley and Wakefield stand-off Max Jowitt. Bentley was sin-binned for a foul on Jay Pitts two minutes from time. He was charged with grade B ‘late contact on passer’ and handed three points. Those are his first of the year and he was fined, but avoided a ban.
Jowitt received one penalty point, taking his total for the past 12 months to 3.5, for grade A dangerous contact. He was fined. The challenge, on Leeds’ Brodie Croft led to a penalty goal which Jake Connor converted in Rhinos’ 22-18 win.
The only other charge from Betfred Super League round 13 was issued to St Helens’ Morgan Knowles for grade A ‘late contact on passer’ in Friday’s defeat at Hull KR. He faces no further action after receiving one penalty point, taking his tally for the year to two.
