Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity men charged by match review panel

Two players have been charged following Leeds Rhinos’ derby win against Wakefield Trinity.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RFL’s match review panel handed penalty points to Rhinos second-rower James Bentley and Wakefield stand-off Max Jowitt. Bentley was sin-binned for a foul on Jay Pitts two minutes from time. He was charged with grade B ‘late contact on passer’ and handed three points. Those are his first of the year and he was fined, but avoided a ban.

Jowitt received one penalty point, taking his total for the past 12 months to 3.5, for grade A dangerous contact. He was fined. The challenge, on Leeds’ Brodie Croft led to a penalty goal which Jake Connor converted in Rhinos’ 22-18 win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only other charge from Betfred Super League round 13 was issued to St Helens’ Morgan Knowles for grade A ‘late contact on passer’ in Friday’s defeat at Hull KR. He faces no further action after receiving one penalty point, taking his tally for the year to two.