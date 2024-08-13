Disciplinary news as Wigan Warriors ace Harry Smith learns fate after sending-off v Leeds Rhinos
The match review panel charged Smith with Grade E striking after he used a forearm on Rhinos’ James Bentley late in Leeds’ 30-4 win last Saturday. Grade E charges are heard by an operational tribunal and guilty players usually face a suspension of four-six games.
However, a hearing today (Tuesday) banned Smith for three matches and fined him £750. He will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby with St Helens plus games against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.
An RFL statement said the punishment “takes account of the player’s remorse and his previous very good disciplinary record”. In February Smith was fined £250, but avoided a ban – allowing him to play in the World Club Challenge – after being charged with a grade B dangerous throw/lift in a Super League win against Castleford Tigers.
