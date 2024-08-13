Disciplinary news as Wigan Warriors ace Harry Smith learns fate after sending-off v Leeds Rhinos

By Peter Smith
Published 13th Aug 2024, 18:45 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 19:05 BST
Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent-off by referee Liam Moore in last Saturday's defeat at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent-off by referee Liam Moore in last Saturday's defeat at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent-off by referee Liam Moore in last Saturday's defeat at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.
The RFL’s disciplinary committee have reached a verdict on Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith following his red card against Leeds Rhinos.

The match review panel charged Smith with Grade E striking after he used a forearm on Rhinos’ James Bentley late in Leeds’ 30-4 win last Saturday. Grade E charges are heard by an operational tribunal and guilty players usually face a suspension of four-six games.

Read More
Disciplinary news: 2 charges from Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, St Helens ace a...

However, a hearing today (Tuesday) banned Smith for three matches and fined him £750. He will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby with St Helens plus games against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An RFL statement said the punishment “takes account of the player’s remorse and his previous very good disciplinary record”. In February Smith was fined £250, but avoided a ban – allowing him to play in the World Club Challenge – after being charged with a grade B dangerous throw/lift in a Super League win against Castleford Tigers.

Related topics:Harry SmithWigan WarriorsRFLRhinosLeedsJames BentleySt Helens

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.