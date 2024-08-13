Disciplinary news as Wigan Warriors ace Harry Smith learns fate after sending-off v Leeds Rhinos

Wigan Warriors' Harry Smith is sent-off by referee Liam Moore in last Saturday's defeat at Leeds Rhinos. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The RFL’s disciplinary committee have reached a verdict on Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith following his red card against Leeds Rhinos.

The match review panel charged Smith with Grade E striking after he used a forearm on Rhinos’ James Bentley late in Leeds’ 30-4 win last Saturday. Grade E charges are heard by an operational tribunal and guilty players usually face a suspension of four-six games.

However, a hearing today (Tuesday) banned Smith for three matches and fined him £750. He will miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend derby with St Helens plus games against Hull FC and Catalans Dragons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An RFL statement said the punishment “takes account of the player’s remorse and his previous very good disciplinary record”. In February Smith was fined £250, but avoided a ban – allowing him to play in the World Club Challenge – after being charged with a grade B dangerous throw/lift in a Super League win against Castleford Tigers.