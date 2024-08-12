Disciplinary news: 2 charges from Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors, St Helens ace also in trouble

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Aug 2024, 14:47 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 17:23 GMT
Ten charges have been issued by the RFL’s match review panel following the latest round of matches.

Two Wigan Warriors men are accused of offences in their 30-4 defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday. St Helens also fell foul of the panel, with one of their most influential players set to miss the Magic Weekend derby against Wigan at Elland Road in Leeds. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be heard the same day. Here’s the full list of charges.

Here's the verdict on Super League round 21.

1. Match review panel

Here's the verdict on Super League round 21. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B other contrary behaviour: onr-match penalty notice.

2. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)

Grade B other contrary behaviour: onr-match penalty notice. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Grade E strikes: refer to Tuesday's disciplinary tribunal. The tariff for grade E offences is a four-six week suspension and fine.

3. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Grade E strikes: refer to Tuesday's disciplinary tribunal. The tariff for grade E offences is a four-six week suspension and fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous throw/lift: £250 fine.

4. Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers)

Grade B dangerous throw/lift: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade C head contact: tewo-match penalty notice.

5. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)

Grade C head contact: tewo-match penalty notice. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Grade A disputes decision: £250 fine.

6. Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)

Grade A disputes decision: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

