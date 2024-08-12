Two Wigan Warriors men are accused of offences in their 30-4 defeat at Leeds Rhinos on Saturday. St Helens also fell foul of the panel, with one of their most influential players set to miss the Magic Weekend derby against Wigan at Elland Road in Leeds. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be heard the same day. Here’s the full list of charges.
1. Match review panel
Here's the verdict on Super League round 21. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards)
Grade B other contrary behaviour: onr-match penalty notice. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
3. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)
Grade E strikes: refer to Tuesday's disciplinary tribunal. The tariff for grade E offences is a four-six week suspension and fine. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
4. Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers)
Grade B dangerous throw/lift: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
5. Morgan Knowles (St Helens)
Grade C head contact: tewo-match penalty notice. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
6. Sauaso Sue (Hull KR)
Grade A disputes decision: £250 fine. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
