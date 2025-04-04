Leeds Rhinos fined over extra man blunder v Castleford Tigers as sporting director hit after Wigan Warriors

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos and their sporting director Ian Blease have both been punished by the RFL over incidents in games last month.

Rhinos were fined for having 14 players on the field at one stage of their derby win against Castleford Tigers. Blease was fined and handed a suspended two-match touchline ban over his “conduct towards the match officials in the tunnel area” at half time during the defeat of Wigan Warriors.

A statement on the RFL’s website said: “Leeds Rhinos have been fined £5,000, with half of the sum suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for having 14 players on the field for a short period [in] their Betfred Super League fixture against Castleford Tigers on March 2. The incident occurred when Leeds were leading 38-10, and Castleford scored a try from the play in which Leeds had the extra player, ultimately losing the match 38-24.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the incident occured when James Bentley attempted to make a tackle to halt a Tigers break, after Tom Holroyd had had entered the field to replace him following an injury. As Tigers scored anyway, there was no impact on the result.

Leeds Rhinos - including Ash Handley, who made his 500th career appearance and his children - line up ahead of the win against Wigan Warriors on March 22. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The statement added: “Following the Betfred Super League fixture between Leeds Rhinos and Wigan Warriors on March 22, Leeds Sporting Director Ian Blease admitted to a breach of the operational rules in respect of his conduct towards the match officials in the tunnel area during half time. He has accepted the sanction proposed by the RFL compliance manager of a £3,000 fine (50 per cent suspended to the end of 2026 season) and a two-match touchline ban also suspended to the end of the 2026 Season, and has issued a full apology.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet and Salford Red Devils player Joe Shorrocks were also punished by the governing body. The statement added: “Following the Betfred Challenge Cup fixture between Wigan Warriors and Hull FC on March 15, Wigan coach Matt Peet admitted to a breach of the match day rules by entering the referee’s room without invitation and also a breach of the operational rules on his standard of behaviour.

“He has accepted the sanction proposed by the RFL compliance manager of a £3,000 fine (50 per cent suspended to the end of 2026 season) and a two-match touchline ban also suspended to the end of the 2026 season and has issued a full apology to the referee and his assistants.

“Joe Shorrocks of Salford Red Devils has been fined £1,000, half of it suspended until the end of the 2026 season, for breaching the operational rules and the respect policy with criticism of the match review panel and/or the operational rules tribunal on social media following his suspension for on field misconduct in February.”

Shorrocks was banned for two matches - increased to three by a disciplinary hearing following a failed appeal - after the match review panel charged him with grade D head contact on Rhinos’ Brodie Croft. Croft failed a head injury assessment and missed the following game, against Tigers.