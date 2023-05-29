Latest Super League Grand Final-winning odds for Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and others
With most teams struggling for consistency, it has been a tight Betfred Super League season so far.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th May 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:19 BST
Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors are setting the pace going into this weekend’s Magic showcase in Newcastle, which marks the half way point of the campaign, with neither of last year’s Grand Finalists in the top-six.
There’s a long way to go yet and Leeds Rhinos proved last season almost anything could happen over the second part of the campaign. Here’s the latest odds to win the Grand Final, from competition sponsors Betfred.
Page 1 of 3