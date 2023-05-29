Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Latest Super League Grand Final-winning odds for Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and others

With most teams struggling for consistency, it has been a tight Betfred Super League season so far.
By Peter Smith
Published 29th May 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 29th May 2023, 13:19 BST

Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors are setting the pace going into this weekend’s Magic showcase in Newcastle, which marks the half way point of the campaign, with neither of last year’s Grand Finalists in the top-six.

There’s a long way to go yet and Leeds Rhinos proved last season almost anything could happen over the second part of the campaign. Here’s the latest odds to win the Grand Final, from competition sponsors Betfred.

You can never write off St Helens. Winners of the last four Grand Finals, they aren't even in the top-six at the midway point of the season, but the bookies still have them as title favourites.

You can never write off St Helens. Winners of the last four Grand Finals, they aren't even in the top-six at the midway point of the season, but the bookies still have them as title favourites.

Second in the table, Wigan - whose veteran forward Liam Farrell is pictured with coach Matt Peet - are joint second-favourites to win at Old Trafford.

Second in the table, Wigan - whose veteran forward Liam Farrell is pictured with coach Matt Peet - are joint second-favourites to win at Old Trafford.

Coach Daryl Powell's men are top of the table, but the bookies still aren't convinced this will be their year.

Coach Daryl Powell's men are top of the table, but the bookies still aren't convinced this will be their year.

The French side are third in the table, but fourth in the Grand Final betting.

The French side are third in the table, but fourth in the Grand Final betting.

