Disciplinary news as match review panel announce verdict on Leeds Rhinos man
Winger/centre Lui Roberts will face no further action over either incident in Rhinos reserves’ win over Salford Red Devils at AMT Headingley last weekend. Roberts was among Leeds’ try scorers in his comeback game following a spell out of action with a groin injury.
He is included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for tomorrow’s (Saturday) home Betfred Super League meeting with Hull KR, though any ban would not have come into effect until after this weekend. The panel’s judgement is a boost for Leeds who have three outside-backs - Ned McCormack, Riley Lumb and Max Simpson - on their long-term casualty list.
