Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley makes decision over one-match ban

Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley has made a decision after being handed a one-match penalty notice by the RFL’s match review panel.
By Peter Smith
Published 5th Mar 2024, 11:50 GMT
Updated 5th Mar 2024, 11:51 GMT
The Ireland World Cup second-rower has accepted a charge of grade B striking in last weekend’s 18-10 home win over Catalans Dragons and will miss the Betfred Super League round four fixture at Leigh Leopards on Friday. That means Rhinos will be without three forwards because of suspension, with Sam Lisone and James Donaldson both still serving punishment from the previous week’s game at Hull KR.

Bentley has featured in all three of Rhinos’ competitive games this season. His place in the starting lineup is likely to be taken by James McDonnell who returned from injury as a substitute against Catalans. All eight players charged following round three have accepted the review panel’s verdict.

