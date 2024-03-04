Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Disciplinary news as Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR players banned by match review panel

Two Leeds Rhinos men are among eight players charged with disciplinary offences following Betfred Super League round three.
By Peter Smith
Published 4th Mar 2024, 14:30 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 15:45 GMT

The RFL’s match review panel has issued penalty notices to four players, with Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants all being affected. The RFL are also looking into an incident involving a St Helens fan and representatives of Leigh Leopards at the end of last Friday’s game. Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.

Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice (due to offence being at the higher end of the grade).

1. Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice (due to offence being at the higher end of the grade). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine.

2. Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants)

Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A dangerous contact: no further action.

3. John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)

Grade A dangerous contact: no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: one match penalty notice (higher end of the grade).

4. Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)

Grade B head contact: one match penalty notice (higher end of the grade). Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Grade B striking: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the grade).

5. James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B striking: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the grade). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact: £250 fine.

6. Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Steve Riding

