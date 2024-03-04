The RFL’s match review panel has issued penalty notices to four players, with Rhinos, St Helens, Hull FC, Hull KR and Huddersfield Giants all being affected. The RFL are also looking into an incident involving a St Helens fan and representatives of Leigh Leopards at the end of last Friday’s game. Here’s the full list of charges and punishments.
1. Adam Milner (Huddersfield Giants)
Grade B head contact: one-match penalty notice (due to offence being at the higher end of the grade). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants)
Grade B dangerous contact: £250 fine. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. John Asiata (Leigh Leopards)
Grade A dangerous contact: no further action. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Konrad Hurrell (St Helens)
Grade B head contact: one match penalty notice (higher end of the grade). Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
5. James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos)
Grade B striking: one-match penalty notice (higher end of the grade). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
6. Justin Sangare (Leeds Rhinos)
Grade B head contact: £250 fine. Photo: Steve Riding