Disciplinary news as ex-Leeds Rhinos man among 3 charged following Wigan Warriors v Hull KR Cup semi-final

A former Leeds Rhinos star is among three players charged following last weekend’s men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Wigan Warriors’ Sam Walters was banned for one game after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade B head contact in Saturday’s win against Hull KR. Teammate Kaide Ellis also received a one-match penalty notice, for grade B dangerous contact.

The third player charged was Wigan’s Luke Thompson. He was fined £250 for grade B dangerous contact. Walters and Ellis received a harsher punishment for the same grade of charge based on their previous record.

Wigan Warriors' former Leeds Rhinos forward Sam Walters. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

There were no charges from Warrington Wolves’ defeat of Huddersfield Giants in the second semi-final, on Sunday. Giants’ Jake Connor escaped further punishment after being sin-binned in the second half.