Disciplinary news as ex-Leeds Rhinos man among 3 charged following Wigan Warriors v Hull KR Cup semi-final
Wigan Warriors’ Sam Walters was banned for one game after the RFL’s match review panel charged him with grade B head contact in Saturday’s win against Hull KR. Teammate Kaide Ellis also received a one-match penalty notice, for grade B dangerous contact.
The third player charged was Wigan’s Luke Thompson. He was fined £250 for grade B dangerous contact. Walters and Ellis received a harsher punishment for the same grade of charge based on their previous record.
There were no charges from Warrington Wolves’ defeat of Huddersfield Giants in the second semi-final, on Sunday. Giants’ Jake Connor escaped further punishment after being sin-binned in the second half.
The women’s semi-finals, including Leeds Rhinos’ win over Wigan, will be studied by the match review panel on Thursday with any bans taking effect from the following week. The RFL say Thursday’s review panel “will also consider further evidence that has been submitted relating to the allegation of possible verbal abuse against Herman Ese’ese of Hull FC in the fixture at London Broncos on May 12”.
