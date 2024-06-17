Disciplinary news as Castleford Tigers duo among 4 Super League players charged by match review panel
Castleford Tigers’ Cain Robb and Jacob Miller were both charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B head contact over separate incidents during last Friday’s 10-8 home loss to Wigan Warriors.
The Tigers pair were each fined £250, but avoided a suspension and are available for Thursday’s visit of Hull KR. However, London Broncos will be without two first-choice players for Friday’s game at Wigan.
Rhyse Kennedy and Ethan Natoli both received a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in Sunday’s 52-6 defeat by St Helens at The Stoop.
Kennedy was accused of a grade B offence with teammate Natoli handed a grade C charge.
Kennedy faced the same penalty for a lower grade of charge because of his previous record. There were no charges from the other four games in Betfred Super League round 14, including Leeds Rhinos’ 18-10 loss at Hull FC.
