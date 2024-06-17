Disciplinary news as Castleford Tigers duo among 4 Super League players charged by match review panel

By Peter Smith
Published 17th Jun 2024, 14:30 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2024, 16:16 BST
Four players have been charged and two of them banned following the latest Super League round.

Castleford Tigers’ Cain Robb and Jacob Miller were both charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B head contact over separate incidents during last Friday’s 10-8 home loss to Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers pair were each fined £250, but avoided a suspension and are available for Thursday’s visit of Hull KR. However, London Broncos will be without two first-choice players for Friday’s game at Wigan.

Castleford Tigers' Cain Robb seen during last Friday's defeat by Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.Castleford Tigers' Cain Robb seen during last Friday's defeat by Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.
Rhyse Kennedy and Ethan Natoli both received a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in Sunday’s 52-6 defeat by St Helens at The Stoop.

Kennedy was accused of a grade B offence with teammate Natoli handed a grade C charge.

Kennedy faced the same penalty for a lower grade of charge because of his previous record. There were no charges from the other four games in Betfred Super League round 14, including Leeds Rhinos’ 18-10 loss at Hull FC.

