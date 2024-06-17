Disciplinary news as Castleford Tigers duo among 4 Super League players charged by match review panel

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Four players have been charged and two of them banned following the latest Super League round.

Castleford Tigers’ Cain Robb and Jacob Miller were both charged by the RFL’s match review panel with grade B head contact over separate incidents during last Friday’s 10-8 home loss to Wigan Warriors.

The Tigers pair were each fined £250, but avoided a suspension and are available for Thursday’s visit of Hull KR. However, London Broncos will be without two first-choice players for Friday’s game at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Castleford Tigers' Cain Robb seen during last Friday's defeat by Wigan Warriors. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Rhyse Kennedy and Ethan Natoli both received a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact in Sunday’s 52-6 defeat by St Helens at The Stoop.

Kennedy was accused of a grade B offence with teammate Natoli handed a grade C charge.