Leeds Rhinos have received a boost ahead of their Wembley date with St Helens in nine days’ time.

Rhinos avoided any charges when the RFL’s match review panel met today (Thursday) to study last weekend’s games in Betfred Women’s Super League. Rhinos were pipped 12-6 at Saints, who they face again in next month’s Women’s Challenge Cup final. There were no charges for Saints players from last Friday’s clash.

In the women’s game, penalty notices begin the week after they are issued, meaning any players suspended from the previous match would have been able to play this weekend, but not at Wembley. In 2023, Rhinos’ Keara Bennett and Kaiya Glynn both missed the Cup final after being banned over an incident in a Super League fixture at York.

Leeds Rhinos' Keara Bennett seen during last week's defeat at St Helens. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.