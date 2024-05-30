Disciplinary boost for Leeds Rhinos women ahead of Wembley Challenge Cup final v St Helens
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos avoided any charges when the RFL’s match review panel met today (Thursday) to study last weekend’s games in Betfred Women’s Super League. Rhinos were pipped 12-6 at Saints, who they face again in next month’s Women’s Challenge Cup final. There were no charges for Saints players from last Friday’s clash.
In the women’s game, penalty notices begin the week after they are issued, meaning any players suspended from the previous match would have been able to play this weekend, but not at Wembley. In 2023, Rhinos’ Keara Bennett and Kaiya Glynn both missed the Cup final after being banned over an incident in a Super League fixture at York.
Fitness permitting, Bennett will get an opportunity to put that right on June 8, but Glynn is set to watch from the sidelines for a second successive year, because of injury. Rhinos face Barrow Raiders at AMT Headingley on Saturday (2.30pm) in a curtain-raiser to the men’s derby with Castleford Tigers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.