Competition: win tickets to see Leeds Rhinos & Wakefield Trinity in rugby league Cup final action at Wembley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos’ women kick off the big day when they take on St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final (11.45am). They will be determined to make it third time lucky after defeats to Saints at Elland Road in 2022 and Wembley last season.
And Saturday, June 8, will be a date Wakefield Trinity fans have waited 45 years for as they play at the national stadium for the first time since 1979. Trinity face Sheffield Eagles in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final (5.45pm), which closes an incredible day of action.
In between those two games, Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves in what promises to be a classic men’s Betfred Challenge Cup showpiece, kicking off at 3pm. Tickets are selling fast, but the Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with the RFL to give away three pairs in our special competition.
To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: who are the reigning men’s Betfred Challenge Cup holders?
Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Challenge Cup final comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Friday, May 31.
The first three correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will each win a pair of tickets. The winners will be notified by the RFL and tickets can be printed at home. Normal National World competition rules apply.
The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.
All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.