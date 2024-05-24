Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity are heading to finals day at Wembley next month - and three lucky YEP competition winners could be there to see them go for glory on the hallowed turf.

Rhinos’ women kick off the big day when they take on St Helens in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup final (11.45am). They will be determined to make it third time lucky after defeats to Saints at Elland Road in 2022 and Wembley last season.

And Saturday, June 8, will be a date Wakefield Trinity fans have waited 45 years for as they play at the national stadium for the first time since 1979. Trinity face Sheffield Eagles in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final (5.45pm), which closes an incredible day of action.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Rhinos will play St Helens in the Betfred Women's Challenge Cup final at Wembley on Saturday, June 8. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

In between those two games, Wigan Warriors face Warrington Wolves in what promises to be a classic men’s Betfred Challenge Cup showpiece, kicking off at 3pm. Tickets are selling fast, but the Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with the RFL to give away three pairs in our special competition.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question: who are the reigning men’s Betfred Challenge Cup holders?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Challenge Cup final comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Friday, May 31.

The first three correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will each win a pair of tickets. The winners will be notified by the RFL and tickets can be printed at home. Normal National World competition rules apply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Trinity are on their way to Wembley for the first time since 1979. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions.