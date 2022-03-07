Match review panel charges FOUR players following Leeds Rhinos' Super League derby at Wakefield Trinity.
Four players have been charged over incidents during Leeds Rhinos' win at Wakefield Trinity last week.
Rhinos will be without hooker/captain Kruise Leeming and loose-forward Cameron Smith for Thursday's visit of Hull FC.
Smith was handed a one-match suspension for grade B dangerous contact.
Leeming, who was sin-binned during the game, received a similar punishment for a grade B high tackle.
Winger David Fusitu'a was also charged by the RFL's match review panel, but received a zero-game penalty notice for a grade A late hit.
Rhinos have now had six players suspended since their first pre-season game.
Trinity full-back Max Jowitt, who was accused of leading with his knees, was suspended for two games for grade C 'other contrary behaviour'.
Former Rhinos centre Konrad Hurrell will miss St Helens' visit of Warrington Wolves after receiving a one-match ban for a grade A late hit.
Other charges were:
Matt Davis (Warrington) - grade B dangerous tackle, one-match penalty notice.
Josh Charnley (Warrington) - grade C strikes, two-match penalty notice.
The following players were handed cautions:
Joe Batchelor (St Helens) - late hit.
Shane Wright (Salford) - late hit.
