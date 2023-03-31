Rhinos will pass the quarter-way point of their Betfred Super League campaign on Friday when they visit Hull KR.

They have won three of their opening six matches and are on the back of a sparkling second-half performance against previously unbeaten Catalans Dragons last week.

Rhinos turned a 14-point interval deficit into a 32-22 win and Smith was pleased with a “good all-round performance”, but warned the real test is being able to back it up.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith, right, with Hull KR boss Willie Peters at this year's Super Leagues launch. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“We are desperate to play well on a regular basis now and get some rhythm,” Smith said.

“It was pleasing to see that resilience last week and to be able to play well and play a good style that’s entertaining as well as effective. That’s what we are after.

“The battle of competitive sport is to find that resilience as often as you can for as long as you need to to get a result. That’s the on-going challenge and it’ll be on again on Friday.”

Rhinos players celebrate last week's win over Catalans, but coach Rohan Smith says it's a new challenge on Friday. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Leeds are boosted by prop Mikolaj Oledzki’s inclusion in their matchday squad for the first time this season, after shoulder surgery and second-rower James Bentley returns from suspension.

Rhinos are close to full-strength, but Rovers have Jordan Abdull, Dean Hadley and Frankie Halton available after missing last week’s win over Wakefield Trinity.

Leeds were beaten 26-4 at Sewell Group Craven Park in a pre-season game in early February and Smith is expecting “a battle” this week.

“They played particularly well against us in their last friendly,” he recalled. “They were well and truly up for that and they outplayed us that day so they will have some belief in playing against us.

Rhyse Martin scores the second of Rhinos' seven tries against Catalans. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

