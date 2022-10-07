Departing star to captain Leeds Rhinos against New Zealand

Long-serving winger Tom Briscoe will captain Leeds Rhinos in his final game for the club, against New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday.

Briscoe joined Rhinos from Hull ahead of the 2014 season and has scored 93 tries in 208 appearances, including a record five in the Challenge Cup final win over Hull KR seven years ago.

He is one of five departing players set to feature against the Kiwis, alongside Liam Sutcliffe, Brad Dwyer, Bodene Thompson and Muizz Mustapha.

Tom Briscoe celebrates his five tries at Wembley in 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith admitted playing two weeks after the Grand Final is an “unusual situation”, but stressed: “It has been a good chance to get together, which you normally wouldn’t get and the other key thing is to farewell those who have given great service.

“Tom Briscoe will be captain on the day to honour and respect the service he has given to the club.

“The [departing] players are respected around the club and among the fans, they are a big part of Leeds and will continue to be. They will always hold a spot in the club.”

Smith, who took charge in May, added: “I can only attest to the service they’ve given in the last few months, while I’ve been here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Sutcliffe will join Hull after Rhinos' game agianst New Zealand. Picture by Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com.

“They’ve had to deal with some adversity for sure, but they have made a great contribution on and off the field and that’s been a big part of our journey to the Grand Final.”

Saturday will be the 13th time Leeds have played New Zealand at Headingley and first since 2015.

“It’s a great opportunity for us all to be part of a great evening and to get the hype and atmosphere around the World Cup rolling,” Smith said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith pictured during the Grand Final two weeks ago. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

“It’s a chance to compete against some of the greatest players, not only in rugby league, but of the modern era. I am proud to be part of it.”

Smith was delighted to see Wigan Warriors’ Thomas Leuluai included in the Kiwi squad as a guest player for the final game of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has a spot in my heart,” Smith revealed. “I was at his first game in the NRL in 2003 and he played at London when I was starting my coaching journey there. I am proud to be there for his last game as well.”

Most of the New Zealand squad set up camp in Leeds last weekend, with their six NRL Grand Finalists set to join them on Saturday.

Kiwi coach Michael Maguire is hoping for a “very good, solid hit out”.

He said: “We had the mid-year Test, but you don’t play a lot of international games in this day and age so being able to bring them together and build combinations is key for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It should be a good hit out and I think there’s a fair crowd so the boys will get to enjoy the atmosphere of what it is to play over here.”

Leeds Rhinos: from Austin, Bentley, Briscoe, Cuthbertson, Donaldson, Dwyer, Handley, Hardaker, Leeming, Martin, Mustapha, Myler, O’Connor, Prior, Sezer, Sutcliffe, Tetevano, Thompson, Walters.

New Zealand: Nicoll-Klokstad, Rapana, Hiku, Kris, Mulitalo, Foran, Leuluai, J Bromwich, Smith, Asofa-Solomona, K Bromwich, Nikora, Liu, Hughes, Tapine, Watene-Zelezniak, Marshall-King, Whare, Isa.