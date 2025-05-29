Competition: win tickets to Wembley finals including Hull KR v Warrington Wolves & St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Rugby League returns to Wembley Stadium for a huge Cup finals’ triple-header on Saturday, June 7 - and the Yorkshire Evening Post is giving away two pairs of tickets in our special competition.

The Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup final kicks-off an action-packed day at 11.45am as Wigan Warriors face off against a St Helens side looking to win the trophy for a fifth successive year. That’s followed at 3pm by the men’s Challenge Cup final, between 2019 winners Warrington Wolves and Hull KR, who were runners-up to Leigh Leopards in golden-point extra-time two years ago.

The final match of the day will see York Knights against Featherstone Rovers in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final. That’s a repeat of the decider from four years ago, when Rovers won a free-scoring thriller 41-34.

Here's your chance to win a pair of tickets to rugby league's big day out at Wembley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

As well as all the action on the pitch, inside Wembley there will be a live DJ to keep the party going throughout the day, plus performances from singers Lizzie Jones MBE and Lily Day Scott. Cup Finals’ tickets are available to buy from £20 adults and £10 under-16s via this link.

Through our friends at Rugby League Commercial, the YEP has secured two pairs of tickets to the big day out at Wembley. For a chance to win, simply answer the following question: which team won the men’s Challenge Cup final in 2024?

Email your answer to [email protected] (entering Wembley tickets comp as the email subject). Please include full contact details including a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 9am on Tuesday, June 3. The first two correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the prize. Winners will be notified by the RL Commercial. Normal National World competition rules apply.

The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt.