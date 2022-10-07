Coach Rohan Smith reveals Leeds Rhinos' injury latest and date for pre-season return

Smith played 26 times for Rhinos this year, but is one of only two players from the Grand Final side not named in Leeds’ squad to face New Zealand at Headingley on Saturday.

Mikolaj Oledzki is in camp with England and Rohan Smith said: “Cam had a clean out on his elbow, that he’d been playing with for the bulk of the season.

“They found a few bits and bobs floating around in there that needed talking out. He is on the way to recovery and hopeful of starting the pre-season fit and healthy.”

Cameron Smith - middle, seen celebrating Rhinos' semi-final win at Wigan with Richie Myler and James Bentley - has undergone surgery on an elbow injury. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Centre Harry Newman (hamstring) and prop Tom Holroyd (elbow) ended the campaign on the long-term casualty list, along with Jack Walker who spent time on loan at Hull, but Smith said no other players are booked in for off-season surgery.

“That’s pretty good news,” he said. “We’ve got a few guys who’ve ended the season injured, but nobody going for surgery, I don’t think.”

Teenage forward Morgan Gannon, who missed Rhinos’ semi-final win at Wigan Warriors and the Old Trafford loss to St Helens two weeks ago because of concussion, will not be involved against New Zealand.

Smith said: “He has just about finished off his return to play process. We made the choice not to attempt to accelerate that for the Grand Final or for this match, or for England Knights as well.

Rhinos' Morgan Gannon is close to completed his return to play protocols after being concussed in a play-off at Catalans Dragons. Picture by Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com.

“Given it was his second head knock this season and he is an 18-year-old kid who has got a whole life of footy ahead of him, we thought it would be best to take our time with him and let him have a good off-season having been fully cleared and ready to go in pre-season.”

The players will be given a break after Saturday’s game, but preparations for 2023 will begin in less than a month’s time.

Smith said: “We have a lot of young players joining our squad from the academy and from outside as well. We’ve got a bunch of players who haven’t played much rugby since early September so there’ll be a bunch of guys starting on November 7 and a sort of rolling start.

Riley Lumb is one of the players stepping up from Rhinos' academy when pre-season begins next month. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.