Leeds Rhinos reveal new-look kit for 2023 Super League season
Leeds Rhinos have unveiled their new-look home strip for 2023.
By Peter Smith
Friday, 7th October 2022, 10:15 am
- 1 min read
The shirt is predominantly navy - a change from the club’s traditional royal blue and amber - with a white band across the middle and white shorts.
Launching the kit, Rhinos said: “The move to a darker shade of blue follows trends in the manufacturing market and was popular with the club’s supporters board, who were shown examples of kits with royal, white and navy based options. The new-look kit was a unanimous decision however from their feedback.”