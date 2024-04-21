Super League legend Ryan Hall set for Leeds Rhinos return after Hull KR exit confirmed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 36-year-old winger announced today (Sunday) he will leave Hull KR at the end of this season after four years with the East Yorkshire side. Hall is the fifth-highest try scorer in Leeds’ history and is three away from equalling former Rhinos and Hull KR teammate Danny McGuire’s all-time Super League record of 247.

Rhinos have not confirmed a report from Rugby League Live which says Hall will rejoin them next season on a one-year contract before taking up an off-field role with the club. However, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands a deal is close to being completed and could potentially be announced within the next few days.

Hall made his debut in Rhinos’ infamous 2007 Magic Weekend win over Bradford Bulls at Cardiff and scored 231 tries in 330 games for his home city club before joining NRL side Sydney Roosters at the end of 2018. He returned to England with Hull KR after two tryless seasons in the NRL.

Ryan Hall gathers a kick from Danny McGuire and evades Scott Grix, now Leeds Rhinos' assistant-coach, to score the last-gasp try against Huddersfield Giants which secured the league leaders' shield in 2015. Picture by Steve Riding.

A leading member of Rhinos’ Golden generation, Hall was a six-time Grand Final winner with Leeds and played in two Challenge Cup victories, being named man of the match at Wembley 11 years ago. His try as the hooter sounded against Huddersfield Giants in the final game of the 2015 regular season secured the league leaders’ shield, kept Rhinos on course for the treble and is the most famous in the club’s history.

Hall will turn 37 in November, but has been in good form for Rovers this year. His likely return to Rhinos’ squad suggests current winger David Fusitu’a, who is out of contract at the end of 2024, will not be at the club next year. Fusitu’a, who is on the overseas quota, has scored 16 tries in 32 games for Leeds, but his Super League career has been hit by injuries. He touched down in last Friday’s defeat to Huddersfield on his comeback from knee surgery, but damaged his other leg and is facing another spell on the sidelines.

Hall - who has scored 52 tries in 83 appearances for the Robins - told Hull KR’s website: “As I come towards the end of the end of my career I’ve got to think about my next career steps and what’s best for me and my family. The word transition gets thrown around a lot later in your career and an opportunity has arisen which I can’t turn down.”

Ryan Hall in Super League action for Hull KR against Leeds Rhinos in February. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

He added: “I’m really thankful that the club reached out to me in 2020 and wanted my services. My time in the NRL was plagued with injuries and age wasn’t on my side.

“The club had every reason not to be interested in me, but Hull KR believed in me. I always had the desire to keep going and when I came to the club I wanted to repay that on the field and show I had plenty left in me.