Challenge Cup tie awarded to Leeds Rhinos after opponents fail to raise a team

Rhinos have been awarded a 48-0 win in the away tie - which would have been the second of their three games in the group stage of the competition - and say they “wish [Oulton] all the best for the rest of the season”.

Oulton won the women’s Championship last year and have supplied a host of players for Super League champions Leeds, including members of Rhinos’ current academy side.

An RFL spokesman confirmed Raidettes remain in the competition, despite this weekend’s setback.

Caitlin Casey, pictured in action for Oulton last season, is now a member of Rhinos' first team squad. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos crushed Bradford Bulls 72-0 in their opening group game. Oulton were beaten 54-4 at Huddersfield Giants.

A statement on Raidettes’ Facebook page, signed by club chairman Philip Craddick, said: “Oulton Raiders ARLFC wish to sincerely apologise to all supporters, Leeds Rhinos Ladies and the RFL that we are unable to fulfil the Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup fixture planned for Sunday.

“Injuries picked up in our game last week against Huddersfield in addition to long term absentees and unavailability due to Bank Holiday weekend have meant we do not have enough fit players to field a team.

Rhinos' Danielle Anderson is a product of the Oulton Raidettes club. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The decision has not been taken lightly as [we] were hoping we would be able to take part, but it has now become apparent it would not be the case, so we have had to reluctantly inform Leeds Rhinos and the RFL.”

It adds: “We realise this is extremely disappointing news for everybody, and especially for our club as participation in this as a community club is a great privilege.