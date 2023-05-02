The England men and women wore a jersey dedicated to the Rhinos icon’s fight against motor neurone disease when they both beat France 64-0 last weekend and Bennett stressed: “It’s a pretty special kit and I was really proud to pull the shirt on.”

The number nine said: “Rob is an inspiration, from when he was a player and also the adversity he’s going through now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important to be a community and rugby league has been that for him. I always looked up to him, being around the same position and the same height, but now even more so - his mental toughness and what he is going through really puts things into perspective.”

Rhinos' Keara Bennett passes out of acting-half for England against France. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Bennett could be back in club action on Sunday when Rhinos visit neighbours Oulton Raidettes in the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup group stage, but admitted the draw wasn’t ideal.

“It’s a tough one, them being a community club and closely associated with Leeds Rhinos - half the academy girls are there,” she said.

“I don’t know how Lois [Forsell, Rhinos coach] is going to approach it, what team she’s going to put out, but ultimately Wembley is the main focus and we’ve still got a job to do.

Leeds' Keara Bennett in England's Rob Burrow-themed shirt. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I remember going to Wembley as a kid every year, watching and thinking ‘will I ever get to play there’? Now it is one of our goals for the season and we are pretty motivated to get there.”

Rhinos lost 34-12 to York in Super League round one, but got their campaign up and running with an 80-0 win at Huddersfield Giants and then defeated Bradford Bulls 72-0 in the Cup.

Bennett conceded the York result was a setback, but insisted: “It is a different group of players this year.

“We’ve lost Courtney [Winfield-Hill, who has retired], Georgia Roche and Fran Goldthorp who were big parts of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The York game was a valuable lesson, the people who are in now are up to the job and I think they’ll help fill the boots of the players who’ve gone.”

Roche - who played alongside Bennett for England last week - and Goldthorp have both signed for clubs in Australia’s National Rugby League Women’s competition.

“Georgia’s one of my best friends,” Bennett said. “It is obviously going to be tough not seeing her every week, but I am excited for her.

“Georgia and Fran are unbelievable, they have got a skill set that’s hard to come by. I think taking this opportunity and playing over in the NRLW will bring their game on even more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad