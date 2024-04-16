Challenge Cup semi-final date/venues confirmed including Leeds Rhinos women and Hull KR v Wigan Warriors
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rhinos will bid to secure a return to Wembley when they face Wigan at St Helens’ TW Stadium on Sunday, May 19 (12.30pm). That will be the first part of a double-header also including the men’s tie between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves (3.15pm).
The other semi-finals take place a day earlier at Doncaster's Eco-Power Stadium
The semi-finals at St Helens are a repeat of last year when Leeds’ women beat Wigan and Hull KR’s men overcame the Warriors in a double-header at AMT Headingley. Rhinos went on to lose the Wembley final against Saints, who overcame York in a last-four clash at Warrington.
Headingley was ruled out as a potential venue this season because of a women’s t-20 international between England and Pakistan on the Sunday of semi-final weekend. Challenge Cup semi-finals:
Saturday, May 18, at Doncaster – St Helens Women v York Valkyrie (11.15am, BBC iPlayer); Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (1.45pm, (BBC One from 1.15).
Sunday, May 19, at St Helens – Wigan Warriors Women v Leeds Rhinos (12.30pm, BBC iPlayer); Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm, BBC Two from 2.45-5.15pm).
