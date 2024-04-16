Challenge Cup semi-final date/venues confirmed including Leeds Rhinos women and Hull KR v Wigan Warriors

Venues have been confirmed for next month’s Challenge Cup semi-finals, including Leeds Rhinos women against Wigan Warriors
Published 16th Apr 2024, 14:30 BST
Rhinos will bid to secure a return to Wembley when they face Wigan at St Helens’ TW Stadium on Sunday, May 19 (12.30pm). That will be the first part of a double-header also including the men’s tie between Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves (3.15pm).

The other semi-finals take place a day earlier at Doncaster’s Eco-Power Stadium, with St Helens’ wo

Leeds Rhinos celebrate last year's Women's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan Warriors at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Leeds Rhinos celebrate last year's Women's Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan Warriors at Headingley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
The semi-finals at St Helens are a repeat of last year when Leeds’ women beat Wigan and Hull KR’s men overcame the Warriors in a double-header at AMT Headingley. Rhinos went on to lose the Wembley final against Saints, who overcame York in a last-four clash at Warrington.

Headingley was ruled out as a potential venue this season because of a women’s t-20 international between England and Pakistan on the Sunday of semi-final weekend. Challenge Cup semi-finals:

Saturday, May 18, at Doncaster – St Helens Women v York Valkyrie (11.15am, BBC iPlayer); Hull KR v Wigan Warriors (1.45pm, (BBC One from 1.15).

Sunday, May 19, at St Helens – Wigan Warriors Women v Leeds Rhinos (12.30pm, BBC iPlayer); Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves (3.15pm, BBC Two from 2.45-5.15pm).

