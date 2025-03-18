Challenge Cup quarter-final dates, kick-off times & tv coverage revealed including Hull FC v Hull KR

Dates and television details have been confirmed for the Betfred Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Yorkshire’s lone survivors Wakefield Trinity will play host to Leigh Leopards on Friday, April 4, with an 8pm kick-off. Leopards lifted the trophy in 2023, the year after winning the 1895 Cup. That is a feat Trinity are hoping to emulate this season.

Salford Red Devils, who were beaten finalists against Leeds Rhinos in 2020, visit 2018 winners Catalans Dragons the same evening (7pm UK). Neither of those games will be televised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details have been announced for next month's Challenge Cup quarter-finals. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

BBC One and iPlayer will carry live coverage of the derby between Hull FC and Hull KR on Saturday, April 5. The tie, kicking off at 2.30pm, is the first time the sides have met in the Challenge Cup since 1986 and is a replay of the 1980 final at Wembley, which the Rovers won 10-5.

The following day, St Helens - who beat Rhinos in the fourth round last Friday - will travel to last year’s runners-up Warrington Wolves for a game to be shown live on BBC Two and iPlayer (2.30pm). The Challenge Cup quarter-final schedule is:

Friday, April 4 - Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards (8pm), Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils (7pm UK).

Saturday, April 5 - Hull FC v Hull KR (2.30pm, BBC One and iPlayer).

Sunday, April 6 - Warrington Wolves v St Helens (2.30pm, BBC Two and iPlayer).