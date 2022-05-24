Challenge Cup final: James Child to referee showpiece at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

West Yorkshire's James Child will referee the Betfred Challenge Cup final between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

By Peter Smith
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:31 pm
Updated Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 4:33 pm

Featherstone Rovers’ 1895 Cup final showpiece against Leigh Centurions will be refereed by Liam Moore, of Wigan, with Wakefield’s Neil Horton as one of the touch judges.

Saturday will be 38-year-old Child’s first Challenge Cup final appointment in his 13th season as a full-time match official.

He refereed the 2017 Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, has been a touch judge in five previous Challenge Cup deciders and video ref twice.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Child, of the Dewsbury and Batley referees’ society, described his appointment as “an honour”.

Read More

Read More
Super League half-term report: Grading clubs - including Leeds Rhinos, Castlefor...

RFL referees’ boss Steve Ganson said: “James is thoroughly deserving of the appointment after a strong start to 2022.”

Leeds’ Tom Grant is reserve referee, Johnny Roberts and Jack Smith will be the Challenge Cup final touch judges and Chris Kendall is video referee.

Andy Smith is the other 1895 Cup final touch judge and Dean Bowmer and Richard Thompson are the in-goal judges, with no video referee.

Huddersfield GiantsAndy SmithWigan Warriors