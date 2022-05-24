Featherstone Rovers’ 1895 Cup final showpiece against Leigh Centurions will be refereed by Liam Moore, of Wigan, with Wakefield’s Neil Horton as one of the touch judges.

Saturday will be 38-year-old Child’s first Challenge Cup final appointment in his 13th season as a full-time match official.

He refereed the 2017 Super League Grand Final between Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers, has been a touch judge in five previous Challenge Cup deciders and video ref twice.

Child, of the Dewsbury and Batley referees’ society, described his appointment as “an honour”.

RFL referees’ boss Steve Ganson said: “James is thoroughly deserving of the appointment after a strong start to 2022.”

Leeds’ Tom Grant is reserve referee, Johnny Roberts and Jack Smith will be the Challenge Cup final touch judges and Chris Kendall is video referee.