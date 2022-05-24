While a handful of clubs have impressed and exceeded expectations, there have been some surprisingly poor showings from teams fancied to do well.

As expected, champions St Helens lead the way and promoted Toulouse Olympique are propping up the rest, but Huddersfield Giants have done better than predicted and nobody tipped Leeds Rhinos or Warrington Wolves to struggle the way they have.

Here's the YEP's verdict on the 12 clubs so far and their half-term grade, from A to E.

1. St Helens The reigning champions have lost two league games and suffered a surprise Cup exit, but remain the dominant force: A Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

2. Catalans Dragons Despite a couple of ropey performances, last year's league leaders have been strong again and remain genuine title contenders: A- Photo: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3. Wigan Warriors The Challenge Cup finalists have improved significantly under coach Matt Peet, particularly on attack and Jai Field is player of the year so far: B+ Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4. Huddersfield Giants Fourth place in the table and a Cup final appearance makes Ian Watson's much-improved side the surprise package: B+ Photo: John Rushworth/SWpix.com Photo Sales