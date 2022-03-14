Challenge Cup draw: Who Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and Featherstone Rovers will face in round six
The draw for the sixth round of the Betfred Challenge Cup has been made.
The tie of the round will see 2020 winners Leeds Rhinos play host to last year's runners-up Castleford Tigers.
It will be the sides' first meeting in the competition since the 2014 final at Wembley, which was won by Leeds.
Wakefield Trinity, who have not been to the final since 1979, face successive visits to HJ Stadium after being drawn away to Warrington Wolves .
They are at Warrington in Betfred Super League on Saturday and will return there for the Challenge Cup the following week.
Featherstone Rovers face a tough trip to 2021 leagye leaders and Grand Final runners-up Catalans Dragons.
The full draw is: Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers, Whitehaven v St Helens, Warrington Wolves v Wakefield Trinity, Hull KR v Bradford Bulls or Leigh Centurions, Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils, Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers, Sheffield Eagles v Hull FC, Barrow Raiders v Huddersfield Giants.
